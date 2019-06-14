- ITV Report
England take on Argentina in Women's World Cup looking to secure knockout spot
Phil Neville's Lionesses take on Argentina in the Women's World Cup on Friday night looking to build on their opening win over Scotland.
As one of the pre-tournament favourites, England will be seeking to stamp their authority on the game following a narrow 2-1 win over their British rivals.
Neville, a former player with Manchester United and Everton, as well as an England international, said before the game: "They are strong defensively and it's up to us to break that defence down.
"We know we must defend well as well - their two best players are attacking players.
"The games that we've studied Argentina we don't think we've seen them as organised and determined as they were against Japan."
More than 6 million people watched on television as England beat Scotland in their opening group fixture.
After Japan beat Scotland earlier on Friday, England know a win in Le Havre will secure passage through to the last-16 knockout stages.
But they face Japan in their final fixture - and that will determine if they get a potentially easier opponent in the form of one of the four 'best losers' who finish in third spot from other groups.
England go into Friday's game as firm favourites, ranked third in the world against Argentina's 37th.
The game kicks off at 8pm.