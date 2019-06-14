England take on Argentina in Women's World Cup looking to secure knockout spot

Phil Neville's Lionesses take on Argentina in the Women's World Cup on Friday night looking to build on their opening win over Scotland.

As one of the pre-tournament favourites, England will be seeking to stamp their authority on the game following a narrow 2-1 win over their British rivals.

Neville, a former player with Manchester United and Everton, as well as an England international, said before the game: "They are strong defensively and it's up to us to break that defence down.

"We know we must defend well as well - their two best players are attacking players.

"The games that we've studied Argentina we don't think we've seen them as organised and determined as they were against Japan."