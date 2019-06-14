Further Glasgow Airport strike dates ‘will roll into summer holiday period’

Two further strike dates have been announced at Glasgow Airport which will take the industrial action into the summer holiday period. Unite the union says workers including airport security officers, airport fire safety, airfield operations officers and engineering technicians will now strike on five days this month. The industrial action will take place between 9.30am and 1.30pm on June 28, and between 5pm and 9pm on June 30. It follows three previously announced dates for Glasgow, and two strikes planned for Aberdeen Airport. Both are owned by AGS Airports, with the strikes coming in response to a breakdown in talks over pensions and pay.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The position of Glasgow Airport in this dispute has been to spend more on contingencies than it would cost to resolve this dispute which is economic madness. “We continue to have real concerns over the competence and training levels of the workers brought in from England on a contingency basis by Glasgow Airport. “We want the travelling public to be safe. “So far, AGS have refused to withdraw the closure notice on the pension scheme, which breaks our Acas agreement with them. “Unite wants the public to know that we want a remedy to this dispute and we remain ready to enter meaningful negotiations at any time, any place and under any auspices. “But, this can only happen if AGS respond in kind with a willingness to put everything back on table.” Other strikes at Glasgow are planned for June 21 (8.30am-2.30pm), June 24 (6am-10am) and June 26 (10am-2pm).

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.