RAF helicopter assists after river bursts banks in Wainfleet amid heavy rain around the UK

A military helicopter has been deployed to assist stranded residents after a river burst its banks following heavy rainfall which caused disruption to several parts of the country. A Chinook helicopter was deployed in the town of Wainfleet to drop sand in an attempt to stop the flow of water after the River Steeping experienced a breach. Lincolnshire County Council said the town had more than two months of rain in just two days.

Seventy properties were hit by flooding, but the council warned the number affected could rise as high as 720. Properties in the area are expected to be without power until Friday afternoon. Meanwhile a landslip near Corby, Northamptonshire, stopped an East Midlands Train from London to Nottingham on Thursday and saw a second train that came to rescue them also become stuck.

Around 400 passengers were stranded for up to eight hours before being evacuated and one person was treated at the scene in an ambulance by paramedics. The train operator apologised to the customers involved in the incident, calling it a “challenging situation” due to rubble and serious flooding curbing rescue efforts. Some East Midlands Trains routes were still affected on Friday morning with National Rail engineers on site to clear the line.

Some 17 flood warnings and 56 flood alerts were issued by the Environment Agency on Friday. As of 3pm on Thursday, Chillingham Barns in Northumberland had seen the most rainfall, with 48mm falling throughout the day.

