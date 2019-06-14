Increase in number of young teachers working in Scottish schools

The number of teachers under the age of 45 working in Scottish schools has increased by 26% in the last decade, according to official figures.

Statistics published by the Scottish Parliament’s Information Centre (SPICe) indicate there are 7,016 more young teachers in classrooms now (34,138) than there was in 2009 (27,122).

The figures, based on teacher census analysis, also outlines that teachers younger than 45 make up around 60% of the total teachers’ workforce in Scotland (56,465).

In 2009, around 48% of teachers in the profession in Scotland were under the age of 45.