- ITV Report
Can swapping clothes help curb our addiction to fast fashion and help the environment?
Britons buy more clothes per person than any other European country.
Our addiction to fast fashion sends 300,000 tonnes worth of textiles to landfill and incinerators every year,
But could clothes swapping be the next fashion fix to help us unpack our wardrobes and send less to landfill?
Cothes swapping app Swancy launched in Norway last year and can now be downloaded in the UK. Users match with items they like - similar to a dating app.
Founder and CEO Kristin Grostad started the online marketplace with sustainability in mind, she said: "I think fashion should be fun.
"But when we see the amount of clothes that are present in the world today, you know, we don't have to go and buy new things, there are things out there."
According to the sustainability charity WRAP, the average garment stays in our wardrobe for around 2.2 years.
Nathalie Biernacki started using the app to exchange her unwanted items - some of which contribute to the estimated £30 billion worth of unworn clothing hanging in wardrobes across the UK.
The first item she listed on the app was a bridesmaid dress she had worn once at a wedding.
Nathalie explained: "I just thought maybe I would swap it and give it a new life. It's a beautiful dress and it's not fair to have it sitting in my wardrobe, it should be out there."
Earlier this year, the Environment Audit Committee led by MP Mary Creagh called on the government to tax brands who produce clothes from synthetic textiles.
With less than 1% of textiles capable of being turned back into new clothes, many brands are finding ways to include sustainable alternatives.
Fashion expert Alex McIntosh runs consultancy business Create Sustain to encourage designers to make those changes faster.
He said: "I think we've kind of realised that this is an enormous global industry that has a huge footprint, and it has a massive carbon footprint.
"When you start to see apps or new digital applications coming around that are encouraging us to behave differently not just to shop more then you can start to see the real opportunity with this digital revolution," he added.
Swapping clothes is just one way to break your fast fashion habit and minimise your impact on the environment - you can also consider buying second hand or rent clothes, buy from sustainable brands - or just simply buy less.