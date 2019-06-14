Can swapping clothes help curb our addiction to fast fashion and help the environment?

Britons buy more clothes per person than any other European country. Our addiction to fast fashion sends 300,000 tonnes worth of textiles to landfill and incinerators every year, But could clothes swapping be the next fashion fix to help us unpack our wardrobes and send less to landfill?

Swancy is similar to a dating app where users can match with clothes they like.

Cothes swapping app Swancy launched in Norway last year and can now be downloaded in the UK. Users match with items they like - similar to a dating app. Founder and CEO Kristin Grostad started the online marketplace with sustainability in mind, she said: "I think fashion should be fun. "But when we see the amount of clothes that are present in the world today, you know, we don't have to go and buy new things, there are things out there." According to the sustainability charity WRAP, the average garment stays in our wardrobe for around 2.2 years.

There is an estimated £30 billion worth of clothing unworn in the UK according to sustainability charity WRAP.

Nathalie Biernacki started using the app to exchange her unwanted items - some of which contribute to the estimated £30 billion worth of unworn clothing hanging in wardrobes across the UK. The first item she listed on the app was a bridesmaid dress she had worn once at a wedding. Nathalie explained: "I just thought maybe I would swap it and give it a new life. It's a beautiful dress and it's not fair to have it sitting in my wardrobe, it should be out there."

Alex McIntosh runs a fashion brand consultancy to help businesses make their clothes more sustainable.