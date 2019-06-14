Jo Brand apologises for ‘crass and ill-judged’ acid joke

Nigel Farage accused Jo Brand of inciting violence following comments she made during a BBC Radio 4 show. Credit: PA

Comedian Jo Brand has apologised for making a joke about throwing battery acid over politicians. Her remarks on the BBC Radio 4 programme Heresy on Tuesday night led to public criticism, including from Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, and multiple complaints being made to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said they were assessing Brand’s commentfollowing an allegation of incitement to violence. Appearing at an event in Henley, Oxfordshire, on the same day, the comedian apologised for making a “crass and ill-judged” joke. But she reportedly told the audience she did not think that she had made a “mistake”, adding that she had not mentioned Mr Farage.

On Wednesday, the Brexit Party leader, who had a milkshake thrown at him while campaigning in Newcastle, accused Brand of inciting violence, although he did not say who against. Commenting again on Twitter, he said: “I am sick to death of overpaid, left-wing, so-called comedians on the BBC who think their view is morally superior. “Can you imagine the reaction if I had said the same thing as Jo Brand?”

