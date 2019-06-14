Matt Hancock withdraws from Tory leadership contest

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has withdrawn from the Tory leadership race and said he "hasn't decided" which of the final six candidates he will be supporting next.

He told ITV News: "Understandably the party is looking at somebody who can deal with the unique circumstances that we face right now so I have decided to withdraw from the contest and find other ways to fight for the future and advance the values that I hold dear that the Conservative Party must stick to if it is going to deliver for the country."

He added: "I am going to talk to the other candidates, I'm going to ask them about the values that really matter."

It comes after the contest was narrowed down to seven candidates on Thursday June 13 as Mark Harper, Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom were eliminated in the first round of voting for the next leader.

Boris Johnson overwhelmingly topped the first ballot, putting him in pole position to be the next prime minister.