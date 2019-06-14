- ITV Report
Matt Hancock withdraws from Tory leadership contest
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has withdrawn from the Tory leadership race and said he "hasn't decided" which of the final six candidates he will be supporting next.
He told ITV News: "Understandably the party is looking at somebody who can deal with the unique circumstances that we face right now so I have decided to withdraw from the contest and find other ways to fight for the future and advance the values that I hold dear that the Conservative Party must stick to if it is going to deliver for the country."
He added: "I am going to talk to the other candidates, I'm going to ask them about the values that really matter."
It comes after the contest was narrowed down to seven candidates on Thursday June 13 as Mark Harper, Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom were eliminated in the first round of voting for the next leader.
Boris Johnson overwhelmingly topped the first ballot, putting him in pole position to be the next prime minister.
Mr Hancock said he will look to "advance the values we fought for" and will talk to all the other candidates about these values.
However it is quite clear that the Health Secretary may not be backing Dominic Raab as he wore a pair of socks which had "this is what a feminist looks like" on them.
Chancellor Philip Hammond told reporters on Friday morning he could not serve in any Cabinet that would not take the possibility of a no-deal Brexit off the table.
When asked if he would serve under frontrunner Mr Johnson, he said: "I don't think this is about personalities, it's about policies."
"Before I could serve in any government, I would want to look at the policies that the prime minister was setting out.
"I would not be able to serve in a government that had as its policy that it would leave the EU without a deal."
A second round of hustings will take place on Monday June 17, organised by the 1922 Committee and a second ballot will take place on Tuesday.