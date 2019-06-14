Methadone overdose figures slammed by Scottish Conservatives

The Conservatives have called for alternative treatments for drug addicts as figures indicate hundreds of people were taken to hospital after overdosing on the heroin replacement methadone. A total of 222 people were admitted to hospital in 2017-18 due to methadone overdoses. Heroin addicts are prescribed methadone on the NHS to help prevent them using the class A drug.

Since records began in 1996-97, 4,479 people who have overdosed on methadone have been admitted to hospital. Annual figures have fluctuated in that time from a low of 150 to a high of 276, with no clear pattern emerging. Scottish Conservative health spokeswoman Annie Wells said the statistics indicate a new approach is needed to treat heroin addiction. She criticised plans for safer injections facilities in Glasgow as “unimaginative”. Backers of this proposal, currently stymied by Home Office regulations, believe it will save lives by reducing accidental overdoses and cutting the city’s growing Aids infection rate.

