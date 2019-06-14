Nicola Sturgeon visits family workshops at V&A Dundee

Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to free family workshops held at the V&A Dundee in a visit to the museum. The First Minister met Home-Start Dundee, a charity which supports families with young children in the city through post-natal depression, isolation and bereavement. V&A Dundee worked with the charity to help design the museum’s family activities before it opened in September last year. Since then V&A has recorded 11,552 people taking part in the special family workshops led by freelance artists and designers.

More than 11,000 people have taken part in free family workshops since the museum opened Credit: Michael McGurk/PA

Ms Sturgeon said: “Since opening, V&A Dundee has exceeded visitor number expectations, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to Dundee and putting the city on the world stage. “Its nomination for Art Fund Museum of the Year is testament to its success. “One of the visions of the architect was for the museum to be a ‘living room for the city’ so it’s wonderful that the free family workshops have proved so popular, helping people of all ages develop their own creativity.” The family programme is supported by the People’s Postcode Lottery, with £1.55 million awarded since 2014.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.