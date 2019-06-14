'No further action' to be taken against Jo Brand over battery acid comments

Police will take no action over comments made by comedian Jo Brand on a BBC radio programme about throwing battery acid at politicians.

Brand, 61, made the remarks on the BBC Radio 4 programme Heresy on Tuesday night, sparking a police investigation alongside public criticism.

Brand was condemned by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, and multiple members of the public raised the comments with broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Appearing at an event in Henley, Oxfordshire on Thursday, the comedian apologised for making a “crass and ill-judged” joke.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday evening: "Police received an allegation of incitement to violence on 13 June, relating to comments made on a radio programme.

"The referral has been considered by the MPS and no further police action will be taken in relation to this allegation."

Following the onslaught of public criticism, Brand has been forced to pulled out of an Alzheimer's Society event.