One in 10 Scots have been victim of financial scam – research

More than 400,000 people in Scotland have fallen victim to a financial scam at some point in their lives, according to new research.

The study carried out by Bank of Scotland and YouGov found one in 10 had lost out to a fraudster while one in three people (29%) knew someone who has been duped.

Three quarters (78%) said they can keep up with potential risks while 84% feel confident they would be able to spot a financial scam.

However only a third (33%) reported they had been targeted and were able to put a stop to it.