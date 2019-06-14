People with ‘invisible’ disabilities to be eligible for Blue Badge permits

People with “invisible” disabilities can now apply to use Blue Badge parking permits, the Government has announced. The Department for Transport (DfT) issued new guidance on Saturday, advising that those with conditions such as dementia or anxiety disorders could be eligible for the scheme, which allows people to park their car closer to their final destination. However, despite the new criteria, local authorities will still have the final say on who does and does not qualify for badges, starting on August 30. There are around 2.35 million Blue Badge holders in the UK, but the DfT could not estimate how many more people will qualify after the extension of the rules.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “As a society, we don’t do enough for people with hidden disabilities. “I hope this change to Blue Badge guidance will make a real difference to people’s lives.” Minister for disabled people Justin Tomlinson said: “Extending the Blue Badge scheme is a watershed moment in ensuring those with hidden disabilities are able to travel with greater ease and live more independent lives.” The DfT is also launching a review into Blue Badge fraud, after the Local Government Association (LGA) estimated that theft of the parking permits rose by 45% in 2018, a six-fold increase since 2013.

