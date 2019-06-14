- ITV Report
Scotland fans optimistic as they head into crunch Women's World Cup game against Japan
Scotland fans are optimistic they can progress in the Women's World Cup despite the odds being stacked against them as they face Japan - one of the competition's best sides.
Scotland are currently ranked twentieth in the world and despite coming off the back of a defeat to England, fans are hopeful the "grit" displayed in the second half of that match will transfer into the tie against Japan.
Scotland boss Shelley Kerr has made four changes to her starting XI for the Women's World Cup clash with Japan in Rennes.
Forward Claire Emslie, who scored in Sunday's 2-1 loss to England, was among the players to drop out, along with midfielder Christie Murray and defenders Nicola Docherty and Sophie Howard.
Jane Ross, Lizzie Arnot, Hayley Lauder, and Kirsty Smith were the quartet brought in.
The team are embarking on their first World Cup, but what the team may lack in experience at this level, the players and fans are fighting to make up for in determination.
One fan told ITV News: "The way they played against England, they were fantastic and if they do the same (against Japan) they'll do it."
Another said: "I think after that show in the second half against England we showed our grit and I think we're not going to be scared now, we're going to go out there and we're going to attack from the start.
"One goal, settle the team and I think it'll be a 2-1 win."
Many team members are now full-time professional players - a big change from when their head coach won her first cap.
In 1989, Shelly Kerr played for her country whilst working for the Japanese company Mitsubishi on their Scottish production line.
She said: ''We are going to face a very competent Japanese team that are technically very good players. Their movement is incredible so our game plan changes in terms of how we combat that.''