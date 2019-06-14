Scotland fans optimistic as they head into crunch Women's World Cup game against Japan

Scotland fans are optimistic they can progress in the Women's World Cup despite the odds being stacked against them as they face Japan - one of the competition's best sides.

Scotland are currently ranked twentieth in the world and despite coming off the back of a defeat to England, fans are hopeful the "grit" displayed in the second half of that match will transfer into the tie against Japan.

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr has made four changes to her starting XI for the Women's World Cup clash with Japan in Rennes.

Forward Claire Emslie, who scored in Sunday's 2-1 loss to England, was among the players to drop out, along with midfielder Christie Murray and defenders Nicola Docherty and Sophie Howard.

Jane Ross, Lizzie Arnot, Hayley Lauder, and Kirsty Smith were the quartet brought in.