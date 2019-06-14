Students furious after Edexcel A-level maths paper is leaked online - just hours before exam

Exam board Edexcel is at the centre of a leak relating to an A-level maths exam sat by pupils on Friday.

Pearson, the firm which operates the board, said it was "investigating" after blacked out images of two exam questions from Edexcel's maths paper 3 appeared on Twitter last night.

However, students who have seen the documents claim the entire paper was up for sale and images of several questions have been posted online.

Tweets accompanying the images offered the whole paper for sale for £70.

Scores have now signed a petition on Change.org titled 'Justice for leaked Edexcel A level Maths'.

This is not the first complaint this week regarding Edexcel, the board was also the subject of two petitions days earlier complaining about the difficulty of other A-level maths papers.