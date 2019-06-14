Sunshine and showers in store this weekend

Sunshine and showers are expected this weekend, with rain easing off and the promise of warmer weather in the coming days. While wet conditions are forecast across the UK, rainfall will not be as heavy and persistent as earlier in the week, the Met Office said. But the Environment Agency (EA) has warned that river levels remain high following a particularly wet week, and advised people to take care in case of any remaining flood risk.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Dozens of flood alerts and warnings remained in place on Friday evening, mainly in the Midlands and north-east of England. The Royal Air Force helped to drop 270 bags of material to fill a breach in the River Steeping in Wainfleet after the Lincolnshire town had to deal with more than two months’ of rain in just two days. The EA said it will continue to work with emergency services in the area over the weekend on measures to tackle the flooding. Meteorologist Helen Roberts said rain will move eastwards across the country throughout Saturday, adding that Wainfleet should escape the worst of it.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.