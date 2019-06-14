The Chase’s Paul Sinha reveals he has Parkinson’s disease but vows to fight with ‘every breath’

The Chase's Paul Sinha has revealed he has Parkinson's disease.

The 49-year-old, who is one of the professional quizzers on the ITV show, revealed his illness in an emotional blog post he posted on his Twitter feed this afternoon.

Mr Sinha said he pledged to fight it ''with every breath I have''.

The star said he received his diagnosis on 30 May by an experienced consultant neurologist.

Mr Sinha thanked his fiance Oliver for his support and said he was grateful for the support of family and friends.

The comedian wrote: "I have an amazing family, no strangers to serious medical illness, I’m blessed to have a fiance who is there for me, and I have a multitude of friends and colleagues whom I consider to be exceptional human beings.

"I don’t consider myself unlucky, and whatever the next stage of my life holds for me, many others have it far worse."