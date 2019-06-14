Two further deaths linked to listeria outbreak

The outbreaks have all been linked to sandwiches and salads. Credit: ITV News

Two more patients have died after eating pre-packaged sandwiches and salads connected to a listeria outbreak, taking the total number of deaths to five, Public Health England said. The outbreak has been linked to affected sandwiches and salads, which were withdrawn from hospitals. All affected patients ate products believed to be involved in the outbreak before 25 May. The first three victims who died were at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool. It is not yet known where the latest two victims were receiving treatment. Listeria infection is rare and usually causes a mild illness in healthy people.Public Health England (PHE) has said the risk to the public is low, and it is continuing its investigation.

In a statement on Friday, PHE said: "Since the multi-agency investigation began into listeria cases linked to sandwiches and salads, Public Health England (PHE) has been analysing previously known cases of listeria from the past two months to see if they are linked to this outbreak. "Whilst any risk to the public remains low, PHE's Whole Genome Sequencing analysis has identified an additional three cases of listeria linked to this outbreak. "This brings the total number of confirmed cases to nine. All of the cases of listeria infection were in hospital patients in England. "Sadly, one of the seriously ill six patients PHE confirmed last week has since died. "One of the patients confirmed today as linked to the outbreak had already died. This brings the number of deaths linked to this outbreak to five."

The bacteria in listeria can cause listeriosis. Credit: iStock

The supplier of the infected products, The Good Food Chain, meat producer North Country Cooked Meats and distributor North Country Quality Foods have voluntarily ceased production during the investigation. In a statement, the Good Food Chain said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those who have died and anyone else who has been affected by this outbreak." It added the underlying cause of the outbreak remains unclear and it is full cooperating with investigations.

A screengrab from the The Good Food Chain website, based in Staffordshire, which produced the sandwiches. Credit: The Good Food Chain