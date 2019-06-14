Two teenagers killed in just 15 minutes in day of bloodshed in the capital

Despite the efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Deeside Road in Wandsworth, south-west London, at 4.42pm were the first victim – believed to be in his late teens – was found stabbed.

Police are investigating after two teenagers were killed within minutes of each other on the streets of London on Friday evening.

The victim has yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem will be held in due course, the Met said.

Six males were later arrested and taken to separate west London police stations for questioning.

Just a few minutes later at 4.54pm, armed police were called to Hartville Road in Plumstead, to reports of a shooting.

The victim, also believed to be in his late teens, was found with critical injuries.

The London Ambulance and the London Air Ambulance attended, but he died at the scene a short while later.

The victim has yet to be formally identified and police were working to notify his next of kin.

Three men and a woman were later arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to separate south London police stations for questioning.

The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command is investigating both killings, and the force said residents can expect an enhanced police presence in the Wandsworth and Plumstead areas.

It urged anyone with any information on the two deaths to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I am sickened to hear that two young lives have been ended within minutes of each other in Wandsworth and Greenwich.

“Our overstretched police are working around the clock to keep Londoners safe. They need our support to end this scourge of violence.

“I am in close contact with the Metropolitan Police and locally elected representatives.

“Anybody who has information about what happened either in Wandsworth or Greenwich should do the right thing and call the police.”