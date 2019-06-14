UK Weather Forecast: Daytime showers easing. Rain moving into western parts overnight.

This Evening and Tonight:Daytime showers will soon ease, leaving some evening sunshine, particularly in southern and eastern England as well as northern and eastern Scotland. A new area of showery rain will develop in the west during the night, along with stronger winds.

Saturday:Rain in the west will slowly move eastwards, including some heavy outbreaks. There will be some brightness ahead of the rain, and sunny spells in the west following along behind.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Sunshine and heavy showers are likely on Sunday. Most showers will be confined to the northwest on Monday, and by Tuesday much of the UK will be dry and bright.