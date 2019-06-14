What the papers say – June 14

Boris Johnson’s performance in the Tory leadership race leads many of Friday’s papers. The Sun says the former foreign secretary appeared to be on the way to No 10 after winning 114 votes in a ballot of Tory MPs.

The figure amounts to more than a third of the Parliamentary Conservative Party, the Daily Mail reports.

His support more than doubled that of his nearest rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the Daily Express reports.

It puts Mr Johnson on course to be one of two candidates to go before Tory members in a vote in July, the Financial Times reports.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson’s supporters have called on “vanity candidates” to pull out of the leadership race in the interest of speeding it up.

However, the i reports that his enemies are regrouping in order to mount a fresh challenge.

The Times says Mr Johnson is under pressure to take part in TV debates after all his rivals agreed to participate.

In other news, The Guardian leads with the US accusing Iran over attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

And the Daily Mirror leads with the row over scrapping universal free TV licences for over-75s.