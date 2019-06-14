Women make up more than half of public board members for first time

For the first time, more than half of all board members appointed to oversee public bodies in Scotland are women. It follows new legislation setting a target for 50% of non-executive members on public boards to be women by 2022. The Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act came into force in March 2018, and applies to health boards, enterprise agencies, the Scottish Police Authority, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, colleges and universities.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Of the 680 regulated ministerial appointments made to public boards, 341 were women, up from 45% at the end of 2016. This encompasses 89 boards and women now make up half or more of the membership on 57 of them. Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie said more action will be taken to work towards all public boards having 50% women appointed. She said: “We are shattering the so-called glass ceiling. “It is encouraging to see these figures but it is important that we continue to encourage women to apply for these positions. “This progress has been achieved through the shared ambition and action of all of those involved and our Act will ensure that progress doesn’t slip back.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.