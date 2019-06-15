Almost 600 homes evacuated in Lincolnshire as police warn rescuers 'struggling to cope' with flood water

A multi-agency rescue operation is underway to help those affected. Credit: PA

Almost 600 homes have been evacuated in Lincolnshire after severe flooding caused the River Steeping to burst its banks. The town of Wainsfleet has been badly affected by the deluge, as police admitted emergency services were "still struggling to cope with the level of water". Lincolnshire County Council said people living in 590 homes have been told to evacuate as of Saturday afternoon. The multi-agency operation has seen personnel brought in from a range of authorities, including the RAF, all three emergency services and the Environment Agency.

A Chinook helicopter has been working to help stem the flow of water. Credit: PA

Speaking to ITV News, Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor, who is leading the evacuation on behalf of Lincolnshire Police, said: "The river is still causing a threat and there are cracks on the banks of the river further along" which could cause further issues for communities. He added police are "trying to work with the community to understand who the most vulnerable and to ensure if they want to move, we help them to move". He urged people to move to safety, despite the improving conditions as rescuers are "still struggling to cope with the level of water".

People have been rescuing their belongings from flood-hit homes. Credit: PA

The River Steeping has burst its banks, flooding homes and businesses. Credit: PA

An RAF Chinook helicopter has been working for a second day to plug holes in the banks of the River Steeping after it was breached in parts. The Environment Agency said it was pumping water away from flooded communities into a seperate river system in a bid to prevent any more damage to property. It added it is preparing to move temporary road barriers from within the county to the A52 to help the evacuation routes stay clear of flooding.

Farmers stand to make losses after flooding hit rural communities. Credit: PA