Don't blame Iran for oil tank attack without 'credible evidence', Corbyn warns Government

Jeremy Corbyn has told the Government not to blame Iran for the attacks on two oil tankers without giving Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has told the Government not to blame Iran for the attacks on two oil tankers without giving "credible evidence". Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt supported the US government's claim Tehran was behind the attack, saying it was "almost certain" in its assessment that a "branch of the Iranian military… attacked the two tankers on 13 June”. Donald Trump himself came out and said the attack "had Iran written all over it". The US military released video footage which it said showed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said "no other state or non-state actor could plausibly have been responsible", adding there was a “recent precedent for attacks by Iran against oil tankers”. However Mr Corbyn said Britain's support of the US claims risked escalating the threat of war in the Gulf. Mr Corbyn tweeted: “Britain should act to ease tensions in the Gulf, not fuel a military escalation that began with US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Without credible evidence about the tanker attacks, the government’s rhetoric will only increase the threat of war.” Mr Hunt defended the US assessment, saying: "These latest attacks build on a pattern of destabilising Iranian behaviour and pose a serious danger to the region. “We call on Iran urgently to cease all forms of destabilising activity. The UK remains in close coordination with international partners to find diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions.”

An Iranian navy boat sprays water to extinguish a fire on an oil tanker in the sea of Oman. Credit: Tasnim News Agency/AP

Iran has denied involvement in the attacks. President Hassan Rouhani said the US was carrying out an aggressive policy and posing a serious threat to regional stability”. Tehran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, earlier said the US “immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran without a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On Friday, Donald Trump told Fox News: “I guess one of the mines didn’t explode and it’s probably got essentially Iran written all over it. And you saw the boat at night trying to take the mine off and successfully took the mine off the boat, and that was exposed.” The price of oil rocketed on Thursday amid fears of disruption to one of the world’s most important tanker routes as a result of instability in the region.

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore