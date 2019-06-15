Harry’s first Father’s Day with baby Archie

The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his first Father’s Day with his six-week-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and American former actress the Duchess of Sussex have been enjoying life as a family of three after welcoming their first born at the start of May. Smitten Harry introduced Archie to the world alongside proud mother Meghan when the newest addition to the royal family was just two days old.

Announcing his arrival on May 6, the duke said: “This little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon.” The Sussexes are raising seventh in line to the throne Archie in the sanctuary of Frogmore Cottage – their new bolthole in Windsor Home Park in Berkshire, close to the Queen’s residence Windsor Castle. The Grade II listed 10-bedroom property is set close to the winding lakes, wooded mounds, glades, walks and bridges of the gardens at Frogmore.

Proud father the Duke of Sussex receives a babygro for Archie from Princess Margriet of the Netherlands during a visit to The Hague Credit: kirsty O’Connor/PA

Hands-on-father Harry has been relishing his new role as a parent after years of watching others bring up their families. The duke said at Archie’s first photocall at Windsor Castle: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. “It’s only been two-and-a-half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Harry cradles and gazes at his baby son Archie Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Meghan said of her husband and her son: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.” Harry previously spoke about his desire to start a family, saying: “I’ve longed for kids since I was very, very young.” Father’s Day in the UK – June 16 – is celebrated on the same day in the US – the third Sunday in June. On Mother’s Day in the US this year – May 12 – the couple shared an Instagram post of Archie’s feet being cradled by Los Angeles-born Meghan.

