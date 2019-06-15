Heavy rain expected again next week after more settled spell

People in Lincolnshire have been dealing with floods after heavy rain. Credit: PA

Temperatures will soar into the mid-20s early next week before crashing down with a spell of rain and thunder. After a short respite from heavy rain, which caused flooding in parts of England last week, another batch of bad weather is on the horizon, according to the Met Office. It could bring more misery for those already affected by severe flooding in Lincolnshire, with almost 600 homes evacuated.

In the intervening days, conditions are looking like they will be more settled. Meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “There is the potential for some thundery and heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. “A little bit of uncertainty about when it will arrive but it will be pushing in from the south and will leave from north-east England. “England and Wales will have spells of heavy and thundery rain.” Immediately before that, the south-east of England could have temperatures of 25C or 26C on Tuesday, according to the forecaster. Mr Partridge added: “Between now and then there will be nothing too significant. “Some areas will see some long spells of rain but they will be nothing to worry about. “Sunday and Monday are looking fairly breezy.”

A man wades through floodwater in Wainfleet after the River Steeping breached its banks Credit: Joe Giddens/PA