Melissa Denton: Why I'm happy to cheat on my married self

After two failed marriages, Melissa Denton took the unusual step and popped the question to herself.

To mark her journey to self love, she walked down the aisle without a groom but with the support of friends and family. Melissa said: "All I felt was just this overwhelming sense of love and joy, like a sort of group presence, just this happiness with everybody."

Three months on from the occasion, the newlywed applied to appear on Channel 4's First Dates where she dined with a stranger.

Although she didn't find love on the programme, she told ITV News why she's open to cheating on her married self.