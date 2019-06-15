- ITV Report
Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe starts new hunger strike in Iran prison
Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is going on hunger strike to protest against her "unfair imprisonment" inside an Iranian prison.
Her husband Richard said he received a phone call from his wife that she would stop eating to draw attention to her case and put pressure on the British and Iranian government.
Mr Ratcliffe said he would be joining in her hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy for the duration of her protest.
The British-Iranian mother was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime, a charge she vehemently denies.
Her hunger strike marks her daughter Gabriella's fifth birthday, in a demonstration to both the British and Iranian government that action must be taken.
Gabriella has not been allowed to leave Iran following her mother’s arrest in 2016 and is living with her grandparents.
In a statement this morning, Mr Ratcliffe said: "Today she sounded nervous, but calm.
"Her demand from the strike, she said, is for unconditional release. She has long been eligible for it."
He added: "Given Nazanin’s decision, later today I will also begin a continual vigil in front of the Iranian Embassy, perhaps occasionally joined by friends and family.
"During this vigil I will also not eat, and will continue this fast until such time as her hunger strike ends."
Mr Ratcliffe said he would be outside the Iranian embassy in London from midday on Saturday.
In March, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt granted Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe diplomatic immunity.
However Iran does not recognise dual-nationality and said the UK's actions were illegal.