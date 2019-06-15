Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe starts new hunger strike in Iran prison

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is going on hunger strike to protest against her "unfair imprisonment" inside an Iranian prison.

Her husband Richard said he received a phone call from his wife that she would stop eating to draw attention to her case and put pressure on the British and Iranian government.

Mr Ratcliffe said he would be joining in her hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy for the duration of her protest.

The British-Iranian mother was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime, a charge she vehemently denies.