- ITV Report
Priests wear hard hats for first Notre Dame mass since devastating fire
Paris' Notre Dame cathedral has held its first Mass since the April fire that ravaged the building's roof and caused its masterpiece spire to collapse.
Saturday's mass at the Gothic building was celebrated by Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit amid reduced attendance.
For security reasons, only about 30 people; mainly priests, canons and church employees attended the service. Some of the workers hired to rebuilt the building were also present.
Attendees were forced to wear hard hats for the service, amid fears around the stability of parts of the building.
Investigators think an electrical short-circuit was the most likely cause of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire.
French President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal of rebuilding the cathedral in just five years, which some experts consider impossible to reach.