Scottish Government seeks views on legislation to tackle human trafficking

Views are being sought on which public bodies should be required to report concerns about suspected people trafficking to police. The Scottish Government proposes councils, health boards, the Scottish Ambulance Service, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Scottish Prison Service and Marine Scotland are among organisations to which new legislation will apply. It is hoped details collected through a duty to notify will provide a more accurate picture of the extent of human trafficking in Scotland, enabling more targeted enforcement and support.

The Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act 2015 came into force in November 2015 and the Scottish Government is now seeking views on which organisations to include in the duty to notify. The information to be included in notifications and who it should be passed on to by police is also under question – with proposals including all the the organisations subject to the rule as well as the National Crime Agency, Home Office and Interpol, among others. Border Force at Glasgow Airport piloted the project and made 40 referrals to the National Human Trafficking Unit in the nine months from September 2018.

