Tory rivals say no ‘coronation’ for leadership frontrunner Johnson as he sets out leadership strategy

Boris Johnson is seen as the front runner in the leadership race. Credit: PA

Contenders for the Tory crown have been lining up to insist there must be no unchallenged “coronation” for leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson. Senior party figures were reported to be drawing up plans for the other candidates to withdraw from the contest next week after Mr Johnson gained an overwhelming win in the first ballot of MPs. According to The Daily Telegraph, the scheme was hatched in the Tory whips’ office in an attempt to avoid weeks of damaging “blue on blue” attacks by the rival contenders. It would mean Mr Johnson would be the only candidate to go forward to the final postal ballot of party members, making his election a formality. On Saturday afternoon at hustings held in central London, Mr Johnson said his plan for leadership would be "get Brexit done, get ready for an election". ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand says: "Is Boris Johnson really suggesting he could call a snap election? Sources close to him say he just means get party structures ready in case of an election, he’s not saying he wants one."

The plan to crown Johnson leader was strongly condemned by leadership contenders Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart, who both insisted there must be a proper contest. Arriving for a leadership hustings for the party grassroots, Mr Javid said they needed to learn from the last contest when Theresa May was elected unopposed after Andrea Leadsom dropped out. “The party and the country deserve a good choice,” he told reporters outside the event organised by the National Conservative Convention.

Sajid Javid said there must be no ‘coronation’ for Mr Johnson Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“I don’t want to see a coronation. There needs to be a proper process that’s followed through. “We had a coronation the last time. That didn’t work out well so let’s not make the same mistake again. “Let’s give the opportunity to the members to have their say.” His comments were echoed by Mr Stewart, the International Development Secretary. “The members of the Conservative Party who are wise, sensible, experienced people, deserve to have a choice,” he said. “We should have learned from the last time round coronations are not the way to do democratic politics.”

Rory Stewart accused Mr Johnson of acting like a US president Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Meanwhile Mr Johnson, who has been criticised for his reluctance to submit to media scrutiny, avoided reporters as his Range Rover pulled up at a side door at the London hotel where the event was being held. Mr Stewart, who has been his sharpest critic among the other candidates, accused him of adopting a presidential approach to the contest. “The whole genius of British politics is that we don’t behave like American presidents sweeping up in a motorcade. We’re all about talking to people,” he said.

Dominic Raab said all the candidates need to be tested in debate Credit: Yui Mok/PA