Hong Kong marchers gather as protester’s death mourned

Hong Kong residents are gathering for another protest over an unpopular extradition bill that has highlighted the territory’s apprehension about relations with mainland China.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of mourners were stopping by a makeshift memorial to lay flowers and pray for a man who fell to his death on Saturday after hanging a protest banner.

The man slipped from the grasp of rescuers after clinging for a time to scaffolding outside a shopping centre. He missed a big cushion set up to capture him, and was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The banner read “Make Love, No Shoot” and “No Extradition to China”.

Pro-democracy activists are calling for a general strike on Monday despite Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam’s decision to suspend work on the legislation.

In her statement on Saturday, Ms Lam made it clear she still supports the bill and the pause is to allow order to be restored in the city.

Some labour unions, teachers associations and other groups are planning boycotts of work and classes.