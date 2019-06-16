Matt Hancock backs Boris Johnson as next Tory leader

Matt Hancock has backed Boris Johnson to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. Credit: PA

Matt Hancock has backed Boris Johnson to be the next leader of the Conservative party. Mr Hancock said the former Mayor of London is "almost certainly going to be our next prime minister", in an exclusive article with The Times. The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care dropped out of the race for Number 10 on Friday, after receiving 20 votes in the first ballot of party MPs. He said he spoke to the remaining six candidates in the race and writes they are all "inspirational people" and he would "be proud to serve any of them as my prime minister."

Mr Hancock backed out of the Tory leadership race after the first ballot. Credit: PA

But he is backing Mr Johnson, as he believes he is the candidate to bring the country and the party together. "Boris is emphatic in public and in private that he wants to be a One Nation prime minister and bring the country together around an optimistic vision for the future," he writes. "I will hold him to that." Mr Hancock said the former Foreign Secretary has run a "disciplined campaign" and a "Boris administration will be pro-business, pro-enterprise."

All the contenders in the race, except Boris Johnson, took part in a televised debate. Credit: PA

His decision to drop out of the race mean six candidates remain - Mr Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart. All candidates - except Mr Johnson - took part in the first televised debate on Sunday night. Channel 4 staged the debate and left an empty podium for the front runner to represent his no show. He was taunted about his absence by Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt who said it raised questions about his ability to take on the job of prime minister.

Mr Hancock vowed to hold Mr Johnson to his promise to be a One Nation and pro-business leader. Credit: PA