More than half of mothers feel guilty taking time to exercise, survey finds

Six in 10 mothers feel guilty about taking time out to exercise instead of being with their family, new research has suggested.

More than three-quarters of mothers (77%) want to do more exercise, but 61% would feel bad about taking the time out for themselves, according to figures from Sport England.

The survey of 1,006 mothers of children under the age of six found that lack of time was the top reason given for not doing exercise.

Three in 10 of the women questioned said they had less than an hour of free time each day, and one in five said cost was the main thing preventing them from staying active.

Fewer than one in five mothers (17%) said they prioritise their own exercise when asked about their habits by the This Girl Can campaign, which want women of all shapes, sizes, ages and abilities to engage in physical activity.