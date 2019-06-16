Sadiq Khan 'not wasting his time' by responding to Trump's 'national disgrace' Twitter criticism

ITV News video report by Paul Davies

A spate of attacks on a weekend of violence in London led to criticism of Sadiq Khan from Donald Trump, who called the London mayor a "disaster". Retweeting a post by commentator Katie Hopkins about the killings, the president said the capital needed a new mayor "ASAP". The original post by Hopkins called the capital "Stab-City" and "Khan's Londonistan" alongside two screenshots of news articles detailing the violence. She wrote: "20 hours in Stab-City UPDATE 2 stabbed to death 1 shot dead Three stabbed - but not dead. Wandsworth & Tower Hamlets This is Khan's Londonistan."

Donald Trump has again gone after London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter. Credit: AP/PA

A City Hall spokesman said Mr Khan was focusing on supporting communities and he was "not going to waste his time" responding to the president's tweet. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responded to President Trump's tweet, accusing him of "using the tragedy of people being murdered" to attack Mr Khan. On Katie Hopkins and Trump, he added: "They seek to divide at a time we need to come together."

What happened in London?

Police cordoned off the scene around Clapham North Tube station after one of the stabbings. Credit: PA