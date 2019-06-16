Tories decline to sign cross-party letter urging free TV licences for over-75s

Leaders from four of Scotland’s main political parties have signed a joint letter urging Theresa May to step in to stop free TV licences for over-75s being scrapped.

The letter, organised by Labour, criticises plans to move from all over-75s being given a free licence to means-testing from next year.

“Cutting access to the free TV licence will be cutting many pensioners off from their main connection to wider society,” the letter states.

“Millions of elderly and isolated people – hundreds of thousands here in Scotland – will suffer because of this cut.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie and Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie all signed the letter.

Conservative leader Ruth Davidson was asked to sign but declined, and the party said she has already made her position clear that free TV licences for over-75s should be protected.