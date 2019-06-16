- ITV Report
-
Tory leadership candidates go head-to-head in first televised debate
- Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand
Dominic Raab has refused to rule out suspending Parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit, as the Tory leadership hopefuls go head-to-head in the first televised debate of the campaign.
Five of the six MPs hoping to become the next Tory leader are taking part in the Channel 4 debate, presented by Krishnan Guru-Murthy.
Mr Raab said it was not "illegal" to prorogue Parliament to push through a no deal Brexit.
He added: "Every time you rule out suspending parliament, you weaken the UK’s negotiating stance."
But Rory Stewart said doing so would be "undemocratic" and "strike at the heart of our constitution".
Jeremy Hunt said shutting Parliament would be a "profound mistake" and "wrong".
Home Secretary Sajid Javid also ruled it out: "You don’t deliver democracy by trashing democracy.
"We are not selecting a dictator of our democracy. We are selecting a prime minister of our democracy."
Current frontrunner Boris Johnson is not participating in the debate and has avoided taking part in media interviews as he leads the pack following the first ballot on Thursday.
He has been 'empty-podiumed' by Channel 4 and a lectern has been left available "if he changes his mind", the broadcaster said.
A Channel 4 statement said: “We are disappointed that Mr Johnson will not be taking part in the debate to face members of the public for full scrutiny alongside the other candidates.
"There will be a lectern available if he changes his mind.”
Mr Johnson received 114 votes from MPs in the first ballot of the race, Jeremy Hunt came second with 43 votes and Michael Gove was third, with 37 votes.
The candidates taking part in Channel 4's debate are Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart.
Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab declined to answer questions as he arrived for the Channel 4 Tory leadership debate in east London.
While Rory Stewart said he was "looking forward" to the debate and hoped that Boris Johnson was going to "make a last-minute appearance".
Michael Gove said he was "looking forward to a positive exchange" as he arrived for the televised Channel 4 Tory leadership debate.
Asked about Boris Johnson's non-appearance at the debate, Rory Stewart said: "We're choosing a prime minister and the public has the right to hear from us and judge who had the qualities to be Prime Minister."
Mr Stewart said he was hoping to discuss "what we can achieve after Brexit, the way we can make this country fairer, greener, and more united" during the live debate.
Esther McVey, Mark Harper and Andrea Leadsom were eliminated from the first ballot, and Matt Hancock, who received 20 votes, dropped out of the race.
Further ballots will take place next week until just two candidates remain on the ballot paper and members of the Conservative Party will choose who they want as the next Tory leader.