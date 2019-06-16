Tory leadership candidates go head-to-head in first televised debate

Dominic Raab has refused to rule out suspending Parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit, as the Tory leadership hopefuls go head-to-head in the first televised debate of the campaign.

Five of the six MPs hoping to become the next Tory leader are taking part in the Channel 4 debate, presented by Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Mr Raab said it was not "illegal" to prorogue Parliament to push through a no deal Brexit.

He added: "Every time you rule out suspending parliament, you weaken the UK’s negotiating stance."

But Rory Stewart said doing so would be "undemocratic" and "strike at the heart of our constitution".

Jeremy Hunt said shutting Parliament would be a "profound mistake" and "wrong".

Home Secretary Sajid Javid also ruled it out: "You don’t deliver democracy by trashing democracy.

"We are not selecting a dictator of our democracy. We are selecting a prime minister of our democracy."