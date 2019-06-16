Two teenagers charged with murder of 18-year-old following weekend of violence

The forensic tent in Deeside Road, Wandsworth Credit: PA

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in London during a weekend which saw three men killed in separate attacks in less than 24 hours. A 17-year-old from Merton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Mohammed Nadir Dafallah, 18, from Wandsworth, south-west London, were charged on Sunday. They will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 17.

Flowers and medical equipment left near to the scene in Deeside Road Credit: Emma Bowden/PA

Scotland Yard said four other people, aged between 16 and 19 years old, have been released under investigation. Some 11 people have been arrested following several violent incidents, which saw two teenagers killed within minutes each other on Friday. The spate of attacks led to criticism of Sadiq Khan from Donald Trump, who called the London mayor a “disaster”. Retweeting a post by right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins about the killings, the president said the capital needed a new mayor “ASAP”. The original post by Hopkins called the capital “Stab-City” and “Khan’s Londonistan” alongside two screenshots of BBC News articles detailing the violence. A City Hall spokesman said Mr Khan was focusing on supporting communities and he was “not going to waste his time” responding to the president’s tweet.

Emergency services were called to Deeside Road in Wandsworth at 4.42pm on Friday afternoon where the 18-year-old victim, named in reports as Cheyon Evans, was found stabbed and died at the scene. In a second incident in a different part of London just minutes later, armed police were called to Hartville Road in Plumstead at 4.54pm to reports of a shooting. The victim, Eniola Aluko, 19, from Thamesmead, south-east London, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene a short while later. A post-mortem examination on Saturday gave the cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the neck and chest.

The victim, 19-year-old Eniola Aluko, died at the scene Credit: Metropolitan Police/handout

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, while three male teenagers and a 17-year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday have since been bailed pending further enquiries. Mr Khan said he was “sickened” following the murder of the two teenage boys. On Saturday afternoon, police officers and London Ambulance Service attended reports of an injured man at Alton Street in Tower Hamlets, east London, just before 2pm. The man, in his 30s, had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene – a field next to a children’s nursery and a mosque – some 40 minutes after. Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder in Victoria shortly before midnight on Saturday and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Croydon, south London, on Sunday.

A forensic tent at the scene in Tower Hamlets Credit: Yui Mok/PA