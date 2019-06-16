UK ambassador sought meeting with Iran’s Foreign Ministry amid oil tanker row

Two oil tankers were attacked. Credit: AP Photo/ISNA

Britain’s ambassador to Iran sought an urgent meeting with the country’s Foreign Ministry after the UK broadly backed the US in blaming Tehran for attacks on oil tankers. Rob Macaire said his request was granted and rejected reports that he was ordered by Iranian officials to explain Britain’s position. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the UK’s own assessment of Thursday’s events in the Gulf of Oman led British officials to conclude that responsibility for the attacks “almost certainly lies with Iran”. However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Britain should not act without “credible evidence” Iran was behind attacks on the two oil tankers, which dramatically heightened tensions in the region.

News website Iran Front Page said Mr Macaire had been summoned by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, whose Europe minister had reportedly “expressed Tehran’s strong protest to the British Government’s unacceptable anti-Iran stances”. Mr Macaire tweeted in response: “Interesting. And news to me. I asked for an urgent meeting with the Foreign Ministry yesterday and it was granted. No ‘summons’. Of course if formally summoned I would always respond, as would all Ambassadors.” On Sunday Saudi Arabia joined the US and UK in blaming Iran, with the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saying Riyadh “won’t hesitate” to tackle any threats. The attack on the two oil tankers, one of which was owned by Japan, happened at the same time Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Iran.

Tehran has strongly denied being behind the attack, which Mr Hunt said built on “a pattern of destabilising Iranian behaviour and pose a serious danger to the region”. The US has sought to back up its claims, releasing footage on Friday said to show an unexploded mine being removed from one of the tankers by Iranian special forces. In a statement, the Foreign Office said “no other state or non-state actor could plausibly have been responsible” for the incident.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the tanker. Credit: IRIBNEWS/AP

In response, Mr Corbyn tweeted: “Britain should act to ease tensions in the Gulf, not fuel a military escalation that began with US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement. “Without credible evidence about the tanker attacks, the Government’s rhetoric will only increase the threat of war.” Mr Hunt accused the Labour leader of “virulent anti-Americanism”.

