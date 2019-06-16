Summer on hold for the time being

June could be one of the wettest on record. Credit: PA

This month is looking to be one of wettest in recent years. Currently the wettest June on record was 2012 - despite this, we managed drier weather as we hosted the London 2012 Olympics through July and August. We've seen relentless place in some places this month - more than 2 months worth of rain fell in just two days in some parts of Lincolnshire. A swathe of the midlands, south Pennines across to Lincolnshire remain on an Flood Alert according to the Environment Agency. This follows flooding in Kent after persistent heavy rain barely a week ago.

More than two months of rain fell in just two days in Lincolnshire. Credit: PA

Added to this temperatures struggled in hours of non-stop rain midweek - some places has the lowest maximum temperature for mid June for over 100 years. This hasn't boded well, as grounds up and down the country play host to the Cricket World Cup. Four games were abandoned last week and two without a single ball being bowled. Quite something considering these are our longest days of the year - with the potential for 16 hours of sun/daylight! The Summer Solstice (longest day of the year) falls next week.

People wade through floodwater as more rain is forecast next week. Credit: PA