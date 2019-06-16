Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – June 16

Photo: PA

The Tory leadership race, pre-Brexit Britain blues and a rumoured replacement for the Jeremy Kyle show are on Sunday’s front pages.

The Sunday Times leads with a poll that suggests Boris Johnson’s bid for Number 10 is “inexorable”.

The Sunday Mirror reports the former foreign secretary has been accused of making off-colour comments about the families of 7/7 victims.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister is trying to force through a £27billion funding increase for the education budget before Mr Johnson reaches Downing Street.

And the Sunday Express reports that Brexiteer Tory MPs have threatened to quit the party if Mr Johnson does not go through with a no-deal departure.

The Observer leads with a bleak assessment of British society based on a survey testing the nation’s pre-Brexit mood.

The Mail on Sunday leads with claims about the new head of Oxfam.

The Sunday People says a replacement for the Jeremy Kyle Show is in the works.

