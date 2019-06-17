- ITV Report
Cyclists share their pictures of worst cycle lanes in UK
Former Olympic cyclist now Cycling Commissioner for Greater Manchester Chris Boardman has said the country has “substandard” cycling lanes and more needs to be done to make cyclists feel safe.
Cyclists and road users alike have been sharing pictures of some of the impractical infrastructure in their areas.
- Sheffield
In Sheffield, there may be a contender for smallest cycle lane in Britain, however it does have competition.
This picture was taken in London two years ago.
- Greenwich, London
At a business park in Greenwich, cyclists encounter street signs in the middle of their lane.
- Belfast
While on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast, cyclists have to cope with a bus shelter blocking their way.
- Cookstown, Co Tyrone
These cycle lanes left one person baffled in Co Tyrone. They wrote: "This is the entire cycle lane. I cannot figure it out at all."
- Hebburn, South Tyneside
This cycle lane ends abruptly at a grass verge in the town of Hebburn.
- London
While Transport for London (TfL) is aiming for 80% of journeys made in London to be on a bike by 2041, it appears the infrastructure still has a way to go.