Dozens of drivers clocked speeding at least 10 times in four years

Thirty-eight British drivers have been caught speeding at least 10 times in the past four years, an investigation has found. One driver has even been clocked driving too fast on 25 occasions at an average of once every eight weeks, according to figures obtained by the Press Association. Motorists are usually given a driving ban if they are caught speeding four times within three years, but some are able to keep their licence by convincing a court that disqualification would cause exceptional hardship. Data obtained from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency following a freedom of information request revealed that nearly a quarter of a million motorists have multiple endorsements on their licence for speeding.

Credit: PA Graphics

Road safety campaigners described the figures as “shocking”, while Olympic cycling champion Chris Boardman claimed allowing repeat offenders to keep their licence is “plain wrong”. The data relates to the number of SP30 endorsements held on driving records as of April 20. The endorsements are handed out to drivers found exceeding the speed limit and stay on a licence for four years. They normally result in a driver being given three penalty points, and anyone who gets 12 or more points within three years is usually banned for six months. In addition to those drivers who successfully persuade a court not to issue a ban, some motorists are able to accumulate SP30 endorsements in double figures by ignoring their disqualification or re-offending after serving a ban and having their licence returned legitimately.

