Chaos and poor communication saw emergency services take 'too long' to help London Bridge terror attack victims

Police set up a hot zone around the Borough Market area. Credit: PA

Confusion and a communication breakdown at the scene of the London Bridge terror attack prevented emergency services helping victims as quickly as possible. An inquest at the Old Bailey heard it took ''too long'' to make a decision to commit specialist teams to treat patients at the scene. Paul Woodrow, direction of operations at the London Ambulance Service (LAS), said initially LAS struggled to get "overall situational awareness" at the "chaotic" scene of the attack. The inquest heard that shortly after the attack, armed police officers stopped medics entering the courtyard area around the Boro Bistro restaurant, where some of the attack victims died, owing to reports of shots being fired nearby. LAS medics were aware of patients requiring treatment in the courtyard, but were unable to reach them as a high security "hot zone" was placed over the Borough Market area.

The victims of the London Bridge terrorist attack. Credit: Met Police/PA

Jonathan Hough QC, counsel to the inquests into the attack victims’ deaths, said: “Two groups of people were aware of casualties potentially requiring urgent treatment in the general area of the Boro Bistro court yard." He added: “Neither of those groups got the message to the people in the courtyard that ambulance staff couldn’t get to them.” Mr Woodrow said that the “chaotic” aftermath of the attack had contributed to “confusion” and “issues around communication”.

Graphic of the key locations in the terror attack. Credit: PA Graphics

He said: “It hindered our ability, jointly, to get full situational awareness on that situation.” Mr Woodrow said emergency service workers were receiving information covering multiple locations within a wide area, which some staff “would not have an intimate knowledge of”. “In the very early stages of these incidents, they really are chaotic, and it’s just a fact that we do not have an army of people there to filter the information,” he said. He admitted it “took too long to make a decision to commit” specially trained ambulance intervention teams, made up of ambulance, fire brigade and armed officers, to search for victims. Gareth Patterson QC, representing the families of some of the victims, told the inquest that paramedics had not entered the courtyard area until after 1am, despite the attackers being killed at 10.16pm. Mr Woodrow said the area had been deemed unsafe, that the “hot zone” had been established by police and was changing as the attack’s aftermath unfolded. He said the LAS could not make an independent decision to deploy specialist teams, requiring input from police and fire services. Mr Patterson said there was no evidence whether the courtyard area specifically had been designated as a “hot zone” or not.

London Bridge attacker Khuram Shazad Butt. Credit: Met Police/PA