'Children’s hospices provide vital sanctuaries for those experiencing toughest of times,' says Kate in heartfelt letter

The Duchess of Cambridge was pictured supporting East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) in Quidenham, Norwich in 2017. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has called children's hospices a "heart-warming example to us all" in a letter marking the start of Children's Hospice Week. It is a cause of great importance to her, and the Duchess of Cambridge ensured this was reflected in her letter to mark the start of Children’s Hospice Week. Kate's missive of support said the work carried out was a “heart-warming example to us all”. The Duchess is the royal patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), a charity caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk. The mother-of-three said organisations like EACH create “life long memories that are poignant, happy and often filled with laughter”. She also emphasised that ''children’s hospices provide vital sanctuaries for those experiencing the very toughest of times''.

Kate said hospices are a 'heart-warming example to us all'. Credit: East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices/PA

This year’s theme for the national awareness week – organised by palliative care charity Together for Short Lives – is Moments that Matter, which hopes to challenge the preconception that children’s hospices are frightening places. In the letter, Kate also noted: “Whether through specialist play aimed at deepening relationships between children and their families, or through art and music therapy that helps young people express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings – the work of organisations like East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices can set a truly heart-warming example to us all...

Kate wrote in her letter that children's hospices provide a lifeline. Credit: PA

“They provide a lifeline to children and families for however long support is needed and I hope that others join me in thanking them as we shine a light on their work during Children’s Hospice Week.” Referring to the awareness week, which starts on Monday, the 37-year-old said: “The theme this year is ‘Moments that Matter’. "It aims to make the most of the very precious time that those using hospice services have. “Throughout the week we will hear amazing stories from families facing the toughest of futures. “I hope that they will inspire each and every one of us to similarly make the most of the time we have with our own families, by ensuring every moment matters and that we create memories that last forever.”

The Markham family, pictured in 2012, was supported by EACH. Credit: East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices/PA