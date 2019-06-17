KFC launches vegan burger days before Lords committee meets on 'veggie discs' and 'veggie tubes'

KFC has launched its own vegan burger, just days before the House of Lords meets to discuss whether words like 'burger' or 'sausage' should be used to describe meat-free products.

The fast-food giant is trialling the vegan 'chicken' burger made of a deep-fried vegan Quorn burger, non-dairy mayo and iceberg lettuce, plus KFC's famous 'secret blend of herbs and spices', in a bun.

Vegans will be able to get their hands on the Imposter burger for just four weeks from Monday at selected outlets in London, Bristol and the Midlands.

The new venture comes as a House of Lords Select Committee is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss a ban on the use of ' burger', 'sausage' and 'steak' for vegetarian alternatives of meat.