- ITV Report
KFC launches vegan burger days before Lords committee meets on 'veggie discs' and 'veggie tubes'
KFC has launched its own vegan burger, just days before the House of Lords meets to discuss whether words like 'burger' or 'sausage' should be used to describe meat-free products.
The fast-food giant is trialling the vegan 'chicken' burger made of a deep-fried vegan Quorn burger, non-dairy mayo and iceberg lettuce, plus KFC's famous 'secret blend of herbs and spices', in a bun.
Vegans will be able to get their hands on the Imposter burger for just four weeks from Monday at selected outlets in London, Bristol and the Midlands.
The new venture comes as a House of Lords Select Committee is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss a ban on the use of ' burger', 'sausage' and 'steak' for vegetarian alternatives of meat.
Supporters say the change is needed to make it clear to customers the products on sale are suitable for vegetarians.
Whereas opponents to the proposed change in EU food labelling rules say it could make vegetarian food less appealing and would have an impact on people trying to cut down on meat in their diet.
The committee will hear the views from experts from the vegetarian and vegan food industry, meat industry, food retailers and a chef.
In early April, the European Parliament's agriculture committee voted to ban producers of vegetarian food from using the meaty names on packaging.
The ban would make it illegal to sell veggie 'burgers', 'sausages', 'escalopes', and 'steaks'.
Instead 'veggie burgers' could be renamed 'veggie discs' and 'vegetarian sausages' become 'vegetarian tubes.'
Many believe the meat industry is behind the ban to curb the upward trend of veganism.
The revised regulation was passed with 80% approval and will be voted on by the full European parliament, before being put to member states and the European Commission.