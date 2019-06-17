Two more listeria outbreak hospitals named by Public Health England

Two more hospitals have been named as having had listeria-related patient deaths occur on their premises after pre-packaged sandwiches and salads were consumed - bringing the total deaths to five.

The locations are University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospital of Leicester NHS Trust, Public Health England said.

It comes after an outbreak of listeria was confirmed following the deaths of three patients who had eaten a particular brand of sandwiches and salads, which have now been withdrawn from hospitals.

The first three victims to die were at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool.

Three other hospitals have diagnosed cases of listeria linked to the outbreak but with no associated deaths.

Those sites have been confirmed by Public Health England as being: Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.