Fourth killing in less than three days after weekend of violence in London

A man has been stabbed to death in London, the fourth killing in the capital in less than three days.

The victim, believed to be aged in his 40s, was found collapsed and suffering stab wounds in Whalebone Lane, near West Ham Lane, in Stratford on Monday morning.

A murder investigation has been launched.

The death comes after a weekend of violence in the capital, in which three other men were killed in separate attacks in less than 24 hours.

In the latest incident, Scotland Yard said officers were called by paramedics at about 12.40am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes later - making it four killings in just 56 hours.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing in relation to the Stratford stabbing, with a post-mortem scheduled to take place in due course.