- ITV Report
-
Fourth killing in less than three days after weekend of violence in London
A man has been stabbed to death in London, the fourth killing in the capital in less than three days.
The victim, believed to be aged in his 40s, was found collapsed and suffering stab wounds in Whalebone Lane, near West Ham Lane, in Stratford on Monday morning.
A murder investigation has been launched.
The death comes after a weekend of violence in the capital, in which three other men were killed in separate attacks in less than 24 hours.
In the latest incident, Scotland Yard said officers were called by paramedics at about 12.40am.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes later - making it four killings in just 56 hours.
No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing in relation to the Stratford stabbing, with a post-mortem scheduled to take place in due course.
Scotland Yard said a section 60 order – which allows police to stop and search people – had been put in place for the whole of the borough of Newham until 6pm on Monday.
The stabbing follows the deaths of two teenagers who were killed in different parts of London within minutes of each other on Friday.
- Teenager stabbed to death in south-west London on Friday at 4.42pm
An 18-year-old, named in reports as Cheyon Evans, was found stabbed on Deeside Road in Wandsworth, south-west London, at 4.42pm and died at the scene.
Two people – a 17-year-old from Merton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Mohammed Nadir Dafallah, 18, from Wandsworth – have been charged with murder and are due in court on Monday.
- Teenager shot dead in south-east London in Plumstead at 4.54pm
In the second incident, police were called to Hartville Road in Plumstead at 4.54pm to reports of a shooting.
The victim, Eniola Aluko, 19, from Thamesmead, south-east London, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene a short while later.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, while three male teenagers and a 17-year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday have since been bailed pending further inquiries.
- Man fatally stabbed in east London on Saturday at 2pm
On Saturday afternoon, police officers and London Ambulance Service attended reports of an injured man at Alton Street in Tower Hamlets, east London, just before 2pm.
The man, in his 30s, had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene – a field next to a children’s nursery and a mosque – some 40 minutes later.
Officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder in Victoria shortly before midnight on Saturday and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in Croydon, south London, on Sunday.
- Why Donald Trump took aim at Sadiq Khan
The spate of attacks led to criticism of Sadiq Khan from Donald Trump, who called the London mayor a “disaster”.
Retweeting a post by right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins about the killings, the president said the capital needed a new mayor “ASAP”.
The original post by Hopkins called the capital “Stab-City” and “Khan’s Londonistan” alongside two screenshots of BBC News articles detailing the violence.
A City Hall spokesman said Mr Khan was focusing on supporting communities and he was “not going to waste his time” responding to the president’s tweet.