- ITV Report
Man jailed for robbing bank... with a banana
A man who robbed a bank in Bournemouth armed with a banana has been jailed for 14 months.
Laurence James Vonderdell, 50, entered a branch of Barclays and approached one of the tills holding a banana in an orange plastic bag.
He told the cashier: “This is a stick up, give me the cash.”
He made off with £1,100 in cash before handing himself into a local police station a short time afterwards.
Vonderdell, from Christchurch Road in the Dorset town, was handed the sentence on Monday at Bournemouth Crown Court.
Vonderdell admitted offences of robbery and possessing an imitation firearm in relation to the robbery at the premises in Christchurch Road on 25 March.
Commenting on his sentencing, Detective Constable Andy Hale, of Bournemouth CID, said: “Even though the defendant handed himself in shortly after this incident and the cash was recovered, this must still have been a very distressing incident for the cashier involved.”