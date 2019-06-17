Man jailed for robbing bank... with a banana

A man who robbed a bank in Bournemouth armed with a banana has been jailed for 14 months.

Laurence James Vonderdell, 50, entered a branch of Barclays and approached one of the tills holding a banana in an orange plastic bag.

He told the cashier: “This is a stick up, give me the cash.”

He made off with £1,100 in cash before handing himself into a local police station a short time afterwards.