Heavy rain predicted to lash parts of the UK again as flood-hit communities continue to clean up

Two men walk through floodwater in Wainfleet in Lincolnshire. Credit: PA

Heavy rain is predicted to lash parts of the UK againas flood-hit communities continue to clear up after the recent deluge. The north east, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see periods of heavy rain and hail on Monday, broken up by bright, sunny spells. Rain will also hit parts of north-west England, the Midlands and Wales, but will die out out by the evening, forecasters say.

“There will be the odd heavier shower towards the East Midlands but these will be few and far between,” meteorologist Dean Hall said. There is also the potential for heavy showers in rain-hit Lincolnshire late on Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday. This could put further pressure on Wainfleet, which has suffered flooding in recent days. “We are keeping an eye on it as there could be some issues with surface water and flooding,” Mr Hall said.

A toy tractor surrounded by floodwater Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Those concerns may mean there are delays with residents returning to their homes, he added, following heavy rain last week which caused the River Steeping to burst its bank. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police confirmed the number of people evacuated from the Wainfleet area stands at 590 as the clean-up operation continues. RAF Chinook helicopters dropped an additional 76 tonnes of sand and ballast in the area on Sunday after drafting in 270 one-tonne sandbags in an attempt to repair the bank on Friday.

