More than 70 payments awarded to in-care abuse survivors

More than 70 survivors of abuse in care who are elderly or terminally ill have been awarded £10,000 compensation payments by the Scottish Government.

Since the Advance Payment Scheme was launched more than seven weeks ago, 71 payments have been approved and a further 52 are being considered.

More than 150 application packs have been sent out since the scheme opened on April 25 and around 500 have been downloaded from the Scottish Government website.

Those who suffered abuse in care before December 2004, and who are aged 70 or over or are terminally ill, are eligible for the £10,000 flat rate.

Applicants do not need to provide proof they were abused, but are required to submit documentary evidence which shows that they were in care.